Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In six games this year (24.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
