The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .229 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In six games this year (24.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
