The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.
  • Bae has recorded a hit in 12 of 24 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (20.8%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
