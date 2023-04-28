Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.
- Bae has recorded a hit in 12 of 24 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (20.8%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
