The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.

Bae has recorded a hit in 12 of 24 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (20.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings