Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .400 with three doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-3 with a double) in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .368 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Delay will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .571 over the course of his last games.
- Delay has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kuhl (0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.