Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .304.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.0%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.36, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
