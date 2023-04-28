Carlos Santana -- hitting .300 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Santana is batting .286 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 66.7% of his 24 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Santana has driven in a run in nine games this season (37.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
