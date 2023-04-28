Carlos Santana -- hitting .300 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Santana is batting .286 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 24 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Santana has driven in a run in nine games this season (37.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

