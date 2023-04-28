Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 79.2% of his games this year (19 of 24), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 50% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.