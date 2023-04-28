On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (28) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 79.2% of his games this year (19 of 24), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 50% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

