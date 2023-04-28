Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Nationals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is hitting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- McCutchen is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 7.36 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
