Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is hitting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

McCutchen is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

