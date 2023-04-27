Player prop bet options for James Outman, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .292/.323/.539 slash line on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 21 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.366/.513 so far this season.

McCutchen brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (3-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In five starts this season, Urias has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.33), 45th in WHIP (1.222), and 25th in K/9 (10).

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1 at Giants Apr. 10 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Mar. 30 6.0 4 2 2 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mitch Keller's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Outman Stats

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .301/.383/.675 on the season.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has put up 29 hits with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .299/.384/.474 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for James Outman, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.