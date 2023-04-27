Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on April 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for James Outman, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .292/.323/.539 slash line on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has collected 21 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.366/.513 so far this season.
- McCutchen brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Urías Stats
- Julio Urias (3-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In five starts this season, Urias has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.33), 45th in WHIP (1.222), and 25th in K/9 (10).
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|3.1
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|8
|3
|2
|6
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Mar. 30
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|0
James Outman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Outman Stats
- Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .301/.383/.675 on the season.
Outman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has put up 29 hits with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .299/.384/.474 on the season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
