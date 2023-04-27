James Outman and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 28 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is seventh in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 126 total runs this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.67 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.326 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (2-0) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds W 2-0 Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-1 Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Patrick Corbin 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Shane McClanahan 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan

