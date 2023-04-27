Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-175). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 25 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-4 9-4 7-4 10-4 13-6 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.