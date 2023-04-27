Thursday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on April 27.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (3-2, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (2-0, 3.64 ERA).

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 2-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 8 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (126 total runs).

The Pirates have the eighth-best ERA (3.67) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule