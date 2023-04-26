The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)

Kings (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 18-12 against the spread compared to the 29-27-1 ATS record Golden State racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Kings have a .433 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-17).



Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is giving up 117.1 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined on offense, scoring 118.9 points per game (second-best).

The Warriors have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per game.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are making 16.6 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 61.5% are two-pointers and 38.5% are three-pointers.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league on offense (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points conceded).

The Kings are third-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

In 2022-23, Sacramento has attempted 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Sacramento's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 68.4% have been 2-pointers.

