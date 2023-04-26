Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .258.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (17.4%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gonsolin will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 16-1 record.
