Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on April 26, 2023
James Outman and Andrew McCutchen are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McCutchen Stats
- McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 12 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .270/.371/.527 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 19
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 hits with seven doubles, two triples, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .237/.287/.387 on the year.
- Hayes has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Roansy Contreras' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
James Outman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Outman Stats
- Outman has collected 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .316/.400/.709 so far this year.
- Outman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI.
Outman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has five doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI (27 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .290/.380/.441 on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for James Outman, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.