James Outman and Andrew McCutchen are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 12 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .270/.371/.527 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 hits with seven doubles, two triples, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .237/.287/.387 on the year.

Hayes has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Roansy Contreras' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Outman Stats

Outman has collected 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .316/.400/.709 so far this year.

Outman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 2-for-5 2 2 5 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI (27 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .290/.380/.441 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for James Outman, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.