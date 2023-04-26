Tony Gonsolin will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11) on Wednesday, April 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8), who will counter with Roansy Contreras. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-145). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (2-1, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Pirates' game versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 9-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Connor Joe 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.