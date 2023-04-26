Roansy Contreras will be on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the majors with 118 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.354 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Contreras (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Contreras has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds W 2-0 Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Tony Gonsolin 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Patrick Corbin 4/30/2023 Nationals - Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays - Away Roansy Contreras Shane McClanahan

