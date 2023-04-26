James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the second of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 24 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-4 9-4 7-4 9-4 12-6 4-2

