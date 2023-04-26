Pirates vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the second of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Pittsburgh has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 24 opportunities.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-4
|9-4
|7-4
|9-4
|12-6
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.