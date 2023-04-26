On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .237 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In six games this season (26.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

