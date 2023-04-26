The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .224 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.6%).

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

