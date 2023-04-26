Jason Delay -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Delay enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429.

Delay has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Delay has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings