Jason Delay -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Delay enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429.
  • Delay has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Delay has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gonsolin starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old righty, started and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
