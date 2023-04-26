Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Delay enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429.
- Delay has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Delay has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old righty, started and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP, compiling a 16-1 record.
