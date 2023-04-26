Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.379 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .269 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old righty, started and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 16-1 record, a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP over his 24 games.
