The Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley included, take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 102-93 loss to the Knicks, Mobley tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Mobley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.2 13.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 9.8 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA 25.5 28 25.8 PR -- 25.2 22.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

Mobley has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 13.6% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Mobley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Knicks give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 35 12 7 3 0 2 0 4/21/2023 36 10 10 1 0 1 0 4/18/2023 39 13 13 0 0 2 2 4/15/2023 38 8 11 2 0 0 1 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

