After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .328.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with multiple hits seven times (36.8%).

He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings