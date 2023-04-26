The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) and the New York Knicks (47-35) are set to square off on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 102-93, on Sunday. Jalen Brunson poured in a team-high 29 points for the Knicks, and chipped in six rebounds and six assists. Darius Garland had 23 points, plus two rebounds and 10 assists, for the Cavaliers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 23 2 10 0 0 2 Jarrett Allen 14 4 0 1 0 0 Caris LeVert 14 9 2 1 1 2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.3), and also averages 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in the NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley posts a team-best 9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 16.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Garland is tops on the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 21.6 points. He is seventh in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen is posting 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

Caris LeVert puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 25.7 3.8 4.6 1.3 0.4 2.9 Evan Mobley 11.1 9.1 2.5 0.5 1.7 0.1 Darius Garland 16.5 1.7 5.1 1 0.3 1.7 Caris LeVert 11.6 3.2 2.3 0.4 0.5 2.1 Jarrett Allen 7.4 5.3 1.2 0.5 0.8 0

