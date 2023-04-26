The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

On Sunday when these teams last played, the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 102-93. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the win with 29 points, while Darius Garland scored 23 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

On offense, the Cavaliers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 105.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 112.3 they've put up over the course of this year.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers average 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in the league), and give up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 39-23.

The Knicks have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 112 points per contest, four fewer points their than season average of 116.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.