See the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Cavaliers ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

On Sunday when these two teams last met, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 102-93. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks in the win with 29 points, while Darius Garland put up 23 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland has a 33-12 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 105.5 points a contest compared to the 112.3 they've averaged this year.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 112 points per contest, four fewer points their than season average of 116.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks score 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.