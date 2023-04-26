Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (+115) 3.5 (-115)

Wednesday's over/under for Mitchell is 29.5 points. That's 1.2 more than his season average of 28.3.

Mitchell has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Mitchell has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 9.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240)

Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game are 2.7 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 9.5.

Mobley averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105) 6.5 (-154) 2.5 (+110)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Darius Garland on Wednesday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average of 21.6.

Garland has collected 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Garland averages 7.8 assists, 1.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Garland has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-125) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (-143)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Randle on Wednesday is 3.6 lower than his scoring average of 25.1.

Randle's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cavaliers vs. Knicks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 3.5 (+110) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)

The 23.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Brunson has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson has knocked down two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.