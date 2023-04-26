The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 202.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 202.5 combined points in 66 of 82 games this season.

Cleveland has an average total of 219.1 in its contests this year, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 47 out of the 64 games, or 73.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Cleveland has won 22 of its 25 games, or 88%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total twice.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.