The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will match up in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 25.8 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 220 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Donovan Mitchell 29.5 -115 28.3 Darius Garland 21.5 -105 21.6 Caris LeVert 13.5 -125 12.1 Evan Mobley 13.5 -115 16.2 Jarrett Allen 12.5 -105 14.3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.