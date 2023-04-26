Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .261 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has had an RBI in nine games this year (39.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gonsolin makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 16-1 record, had a 2.14 ERA, and a 0.875 WHIP.
