Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 20 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits five times (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gonsolin makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
- In 24 games last season he compiled a 16-1 record and had a 2.14 ERA and a 0.875 WHIP.
