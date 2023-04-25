The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .294 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Marcano is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Marcano has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Marcano has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
