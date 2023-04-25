Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 22 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
