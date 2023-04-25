Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 22 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings