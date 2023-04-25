James Outman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) on Tuesday, April 25, when they square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (-105). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 2.22 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

