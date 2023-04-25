Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on April 25.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (2-1, 2.22 ERA).

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 9-7 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (111 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Pirates Schedule