Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .317 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .227.
- In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
