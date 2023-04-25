Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .317 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .227.
  • In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
