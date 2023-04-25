Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

