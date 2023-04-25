Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
