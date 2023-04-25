Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .255 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in nine games this year (56.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
