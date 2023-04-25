Connor Joe -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .357 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Joe has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (38.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Joe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 44.4% of his games this season (eight of 18), he has scored, and in four of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings