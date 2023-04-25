Connor Joe -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .357 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (38.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Joe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 44.4% of his games this season (eight of 18), he has scored, and in four of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
