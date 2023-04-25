On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Santana has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

