Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .167 with a double and two walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hedges has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
