The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .275 with 12 walks and 11 runs scored.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%).

He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings