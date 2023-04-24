For Monday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Edward Cabrera's Marlins and Spencer Strider's Braves.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for April 24.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (0-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Cal Quantrill (1-1) when the teams face off Monday.

COL: Gomber CLE: Quantrill 4 (16.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 12.12 ERA 4.15 6.6 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (1-1) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (1-0) when the clubs play Monday.

BOS: Sale BAL: Kremer 4 (18 IP) Games/IP 4 (19 IP) 8.00 ERA 6.16 15.0 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.

HOU: Urquidy TB: Bradley 4 (19.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.1 IP) 3.66 ERA 2.61 7.8 K/9 14.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -155

-155 HOU Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-1) when the teams face off on Monday.

TEX: Eovaldi CIN: Lodolo 4 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.98 10.0 K/9 12.9

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (2-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.

CHW: Lynn TOR: Bassitt 4 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 7.59 ERA 5.40 11.8 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHW Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Cabrera (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Strider (2-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

MIA: Cabrera ATL: Strider 4 (17.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (22 IP) 4.08 ERA 2.45 9.2 K/9 14.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 MIA Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.

NYY: Brito MIN: Gray 4 (15 IP) Games/IP 4 (22 IP) 5.40 ERA 0.82 6.6 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYY Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (0-0) when the teams meet on Monday.

DET: Boyd MIL: Rea 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 4.22 7.1 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (0-2) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez (0-1) when the teams meet Monday.

OAK: Waldichuk LAA: Suarez 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 3 (11.2 IP) 7.65 ERA 9.26 7.2 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

KC: Keller ARI: Henry 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.00 ERA - 7.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -140

-140 KC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

STL: Montgomery SF: Cobb 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.1 IP) 4.84 ERA 2.79 7.7 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants

STL Odds to Win: -120

-120 SF Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

