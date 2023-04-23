Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucupita Marcano -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .308.
- In three of eight games this year, Marcano has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Marcano has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (0-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
