Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) at PNC Park on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Reds have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Vince Velasquez - PIT (2-2, 5.12 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 4.24 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Pirates and Reds matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Pirates have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter and won each of them.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-7.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

