Vince Velasquez gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread. For three games in a row, Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.8 runs.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have yet to lose a game they were the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Pittsburgh has played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Pirates a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 22 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-12-0).

The Pirates have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 9-4 6-4 9-3 11-5 4-2

