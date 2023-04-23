The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is 206.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.
  • The average point total in New York's games this year is 229.1, 22.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • New York has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
  • Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland is 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Knicks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than it has in home games (19-22-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
  • New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Cavaliers have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
  • This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
  • The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

