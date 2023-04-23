On Sunday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has five doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .226.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
