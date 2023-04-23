Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has five doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .226.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
