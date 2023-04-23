On Sunday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has five doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .226.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings