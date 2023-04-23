Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
