The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, face the New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 99-79 loss to the Knicks, Allen totaled six points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.3 11.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.8 10.0 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA 23.5 25.8 23.5 PR -- 24.1 21.4



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jarrett Allen has made 5.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Allen's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 37 6 5 1 0 2 0 4/18/2023 35 9 10 3 0 3 3 4/15/2023 43 14 14 4 0 0 0 1/24/2023 39 24 12 1 0 1 0 10/30/2022 26 6 13 1 0 0 0

